Endangered child alert issued for Rico Delk, 1, and 3-month old Elijah Delk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for one-year-old Rico Delk and 3-month-old Elijah Delk.
They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Sarah Myers, possibly traveling in a 1997 cream Lincoln Town Car, with TN tag BDL 2290.
TBI is asking that if you have seen these boys, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
