Watch Now
News

Actions

Endangered child alert issued for Rico Delk, 1, and 3-month old Elijah Delk

NC5 background USE THIS (4).png
TBI
NC5 background USE THIS (4).png
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for one-year-old Rico Delk and 3-month-old Elijah Delk.

They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Sarah Myers, possibly traveling in a 1997 cream Lincoln Town Car, with TN tag BDL 2290.

TBI is asking that if you have seen these boys, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

As Channel 5 turns 70, we remember 1960s RnB showcase Night Train

For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community