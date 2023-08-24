Endangered child alert issued for two siblings in Van Buren County

SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday evening for two children who were reportedly seen with a non-custodial parent.

The children are identified by the sheriff's office as 11-year-old Kyle Maples and 6-year-old Stella Maples. They were last seen with their mother, 30-year-old Angie Maples.

Kyle has green eyes and dark blonde hair, and Stella has green eyes and blonde hair. Angie is described as a 5'2" woman with green eyes and dark brown hair, weighing roughly 130 lbs.

The sheriff's office says warrants have been issued against Angie for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was last known to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate tag 237 DD91.

Anyone who has seen Kyle, Stella or Angie Maples or knows of their location is asked to please call the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 931-946-4000, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.