Endangered Child Alert issued in Rutherford County for two children

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two children on behalf of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The children were seen Sunday in Murfreesboro and may be with 31-year-old Cameron Black who is wanted by the sheriff's office for custodial interference.

Bayleigh is 6 years old. She has black hair and blue eyes. She’s 3 feet tall and 75 lbs. Jaxon is 3 feet tall, around 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Cameron, Bayleigh, and Jaxon may be traveling in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer. We believe the Oklahoma tag number is IZC418.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 615-898-7770.