Endangered Child Alert: two-month-old missing from White County

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-month-old baby boy is missing from White County.

Gunner Lee Boland is suspected of being in the custody of his noncustodial father, Daniel Boland, Jr.

Daniel will face a charge of Custodial Interference if Gunner is indeed with him.

Anyone with information about Gunner's or Daniel's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.