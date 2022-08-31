Endangered Child Alert: two-month-old missing from White County

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-month-old baby boy is missing from White County.
Gunner Lee Boland is suspected of being in the custody of his noncustodial father, Daniel Boland, Jr.
Daniel will face a charge of Custodial Interference if Gunner is indeed with him.
Anyone with information about Gunner's or Daniel's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, who is missing from White County.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 30, 2022
