Energy-saving tips to help you stay warm and save money this fall

With fall here and colder weather on the way, Nashville Electric Service (NES) is reminding customers that higher utility bills are likely in the months ahead. Heating accounts for more than half of a typical home’s energy costs, and usage usually increases as temperatures drop.

NES and Energy.gov recommend setting thermostats to 68 degrees, or as close to the outdoor temperature as comfortably possible. Even a small adjustment can help reduce energy bills.

Officials say customers can also take additional steps to prepare their homes and businesses:

Maintain your HVAC system: Replace air filters and schedule furnace maintenance to keep systems running efficiently.

Replace air filters and schedule furnace maintenance to keep systems running efficiently. Manage water heating costs: Keep water heaters at 120 degrees and consider using an insulation blanket for added efficiency.

Keep water heaters at 120 degrees and consider using an insulation blanket for added efficiency. Repair leaks and broken appliances: Malfunctioning equipment can use more energy than necessary.

Malfunctioning equipment can use more energy than necessary. Clear vents and airflow pathways: Remove furniture, rugs, or decor that block heating vents.

Remove furniture, rugs, or decor that block heating vents. Use exhaust fans sparingly: Kitchen and bathroom fans pull warm air out of your home.

Kitchen and bathroom fans pull warm air out of your home. Let the sunshine in: Open curtains on south-facing windows to naturally warm rooms.

Open curtains on south-facing windows to naturally warm rooms. Adjust ceiling fans: Set fans to rotate clockwise in winter to circulate warm air downward.

Set fans to rotate clockwise in winter to circulate warm air downward. Seal windows and doors: Use caulk to prevent warm air from escaping.

Use caulk to prevent warm air from escaping. Close fireplace dampers: Keep them shut when not in use to avoid heat loss.

Keep them shut when not in use to avoid heat loss. Consider energy-efficient upgrades: Appliances and home improvements can reduce long-term energy use.



NES also offers Budget Billing, which averages annual energy use to help avoid seasonal spikes in bills. Customers can take a DIY online audit to identify simple energy-saving improvements. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight program also offers rebates for upgrades such as duct sealing, HVAC tune-ups, and insulation, with potential savings of more than $5,000.

For more tips on preparing for the colder months and reducing energy costs, visit NESpower.com .

Have your own energy-saving tips? I’d love to hear them! You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.