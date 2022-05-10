engagement ring saved from car fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday afternoon, a couple got engaged on the side of the road after their car went up in flames.

Williamson County Fire Rescue

Williamson County fire crews from Station 28 managed to reach the vehicle, from which the passengers had safely exited, before it became totally engulfed.

Upon salvage and overhaul of the car, the firefighters found a ring box containing an engagement ring that the driver had recently purchased for his girlfriend. Almost all other contents and the vehicle itself were destroyed.

The driver took this as a sign and made the decision to propose to his girlfriend on the spot, from a safe distance on the shoulder of the road.

She said yes, and now they are officially engaged.

Volunteer WFR Fire Engineers Terry Burress and Stephen Hopkins and Firefighter Mitchell Greenham were the first to be able to wish many years of happiness to the future bride and groom.