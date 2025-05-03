Englishman completes 444-mile penny-farthing journey down Natchez Trace

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Jon Bicknell has completed what may be a historic first - riding a penny-farthing bicycle the entire length of the Natchez Trace Parkway, covering 444 miles in 11 days.

"Maybe I'm the first. I genuinely believe now I was the first person to do it on the penny-farthing, so yeah, it feels like something special," Bicknell said.

While it remains uncertain if anyone has previously accomplished this feat on a penny-farthing, Bicknell's journey stands as a remarkable achievement on the vintage-style bicycle with its characteristic large front wheel.

The adventure wasn't just for personal achievement. Bicknell undertook the journey to bring recognition to another Englishman, Thomas Stevens, known for riding a penny-farthing around the world.

"Thomas Stevens was in my opinion the father of adventure cycling, and yet he's not recognized in the town he was born and grew up in," Bicknell said. "So come on, let's get a plaque up."

The journey along America's oldest road tested Bicknell's endurance and determination as he navigated the scenic route.

"On the trace, my body was telling me 'eat some bananas, you idiot,'" Bicknell said.

The parkway, which stretches from Nashville, Tennessee, to Natchez, Mississippi, provided both challenges and breathtaking scenery.

"It's like America's undiscovered secret," Bicknell said.

The unique mode of transportation created some unexpected obstacles along the way.

"A couple of times I had to duck to stop huge dragonflies going straight in my mouth," Bicknell said.

When fatigue set in, Bicknell found motivation in the parkway's mile markers.

"The mile markers saved my life, and when I was running out of puff, I just kept saying 'the next mile marker, the next mile marker, just keep going to the next one.' That was my motto. Keep going," Bicknell said.

Weather conditions added another layer of challenge to the journey.

"Oh great, lightning strike behind us. Alabama in the spring, gotta love it. Sweet home Alabama," Bicknell said during one particularly stormy stretch.

Despite the physical demands, Bicknell maintained his sense of humor throughout the journey. When his bicycle horn fell off during a particularly exhausting day, he simply left it behind.

"You remember I had a horn on my bike? Honk honk. Yes, it fell off, and there was one day I was so tired, I just saw it clattering into the road and I thought 'I'm too tired. I can't even stop to pick it up.' So I thought, 'See you later,'" Bicknell said.

Though focused on completing his journey, Bicknell still found time for small acts of kindness along the way.

"The only time I went backwards was to pick up a turtle and to help them out of the road," Bicknell said.

While the penny-farthing will not return to England with him, Bicknell's appreciation for the Natchez Trace will remain.

"The other places will pale in significance to the Natchez Trace. It has the title 'the best road in America,' and it's beautiful, and I love it, and I love it more now than I did before," Bicknell said.

Bicknell credits his success to his support system, particularly his wife Jo, who followed much of the route in an RV, providing water and snacks to fuel his journey.

"I had to dig blinking deep," Bicknell said of completing the challenging trek.

This story was reported by me, Amanda Roberts, a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you traveled the Natchez Trace or attempted an unusual adventure? I'd love to hear your story! Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com to share your experiences or ask questions about this remarkable journey.