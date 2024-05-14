Enjoy a day filled with rosé over in East Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is upon us and with that is Rosé time! If you're in East Nashville on May 18, why not enjoy a day of pink wines, good vibes and more?

The Nashville Rosé Festival will feature more than 100 local and international wines and plenty of food to enjoy from your local food trucks. Tickets are $64 for general admission and $32 for a designated driver pass.

The general admission ticket includes entry to the festival, a tasting glass, and samples of all wines, beers, and cocktails.

You can purchase your tickets here! The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 700 Woodland Street.