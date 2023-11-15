Enjoy bright and colorful scenes all throughout the holiday season at Zoolumination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — it's one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals and it's right here in Music City! With thousands of colorful lanterns, this walkthrough is something that everyone can enjoy!

Zoolumination has live entertainment with acrobats and entertainers, animals, hot cocoa and cider and if you visit at the right time you can even visit Santa!

It's suggested you purchase tickets ahead of time. There's a variety of ticket options ranging from $19 to $39.

The festivity runs nightly from November 17th through January 7th and then Thursday through Sunday's on January 11th through February 4th.

If you visit from November 24th through December 24th, you can see Santa in the North Pole Village.

Tickets are available for puchase.

