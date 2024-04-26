Enjoy more than 150 arts and craft vendors at the annual Main Street Festival in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tens of thousands of people are heading to Franklin this weekend for the annual Main Street Festival.

I checked out the schedule of events and it looks like it'll be a lot of fun this year! The event is right there on Main Street both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Expect more than 150 arts and craft vendors, entertainment on two stages and some three dozen food vendors.

If you've been to this event, you know parking could be tough. So I wanted to make sure you knew that Franklin Transit is offering shuttle services from the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School for a dollar each way.

There's also street parking and those parking garages downtown, but of course, you'll be duking it out for a spot with the other people heading to the festival. So just keep that in mind!