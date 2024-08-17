Enjoy rich food, culture at the 36th Annual Nashville Greek Festival in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 36th Annual Nashville Greek Festival has been announced!

Enjoy rich culture and delicious foods this September at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The festival will run from Friday, September 27 through the 29th.

Friday, the festival runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is just $5 for the entire weekend! First responders with a valid ID, and children 12 and under can get in for free.

Attendees can expect delicious bites like Spanikopita and greek fries and plenty of entertainment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.