Enjoy rich food, culture at the 36th Annual Nashville Greek Festival in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 36th Annual Nashville Greek Festival has been announced!
Enjoy rich culture and delicious foods this September at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The festival will run from Friday, September 27 through the 29th.
Friday, the festival runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is just $5 for the entire weekend! First responders with a valid ID, and children 12 and under can get in for free.
Attendees can expect delicious bites like Spanikopita and greek fries and plenty of entertainment.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston