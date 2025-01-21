Enjoy some great food and explore the culinary scene of Music City with Dine Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happening all month long, you can enjoy some great food and explore the culinary scene of Music City!

Dine Nashville showcases more than 30+ eateries at the Assembly Food Hall, all benefiting the Music City Inc. Foundation in support of Big Table and CORE.

Things will heat up at the end of January, when the Nashville Scene's Hot Chicken Week kicks off, offering deals at dozens of restaurants throughout Nashville.

Hot Chicken week runs from January 27 through February 2.

Just that week, more than 30 restaurants will offer $8 hot chicken specials. Participating restaurants include 51 North Taproom, Bishop's Meat & 3 and of course Prince's!

You can kick off the fun on the 27th at Tee Line from 5 to 7 p.m. where there will not only be hot chicken, but drink specials and a photo booth!

When you're out enjoying these meals, don't forget to vote for your favorite dish! To see participating locations and how to vote, click here.

Dine Nashville will also have plenty of unique chef collaborations throughout the month!

Chef Collaboration Events

Chef Joshua Homacki (Fancypants) + Culinary Director Chris Crary (1 Kitchen)

Monday, Feb. 3 | 6:00 p.m. | $125/person | at Fancypants (917 Dickerson Pike)

Chef Ben Norton (Husk) + Chef Ben Tyson (Butterlamp)

Tuesday, Feb.4 | 5:30 p.m. | $100/person | at Husk (37 Rutledge St.)

Chef Chris DeJesus (Butcher & Bee) + Chef Kristin Beringson (Henley)

Wednesday, Feb. 5 | 6:00 p.m. | $110/person | at Henley (2021 Broadway)

Chef Michael Mina (Bourbon Steak) + Co-Founder Mike Hinds (Nashville Barrel Co)

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. | $275+/person | at Bourbon Steak (201 8th Ave., S, 34th Floor)

Chef Hannah Miller (Urban Grub) + Chef Alyssa Gangeri (ButterMilk Ranch)

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. | $125/person | at ButterMilk Ranch (2407 12th Ave S.)

Chef Arnold Myint (International Market) + Chef Maneet Chauhan (Morph Hospitality)

Sunday, Feb. 16 | 7:30 p.m. | $125/person | International Market (2013 Belmont Blvd.)

Chefs Deb Paquette, Jess Lambert & Megan Williams (etch) + Chef Ryan Costanza (Present Tense)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | $130/person | etch (303 Demonbreun St.)

Chefs Justin Kalaluhi, Jordan Hoffman, Sang Park (Zuzu) + Chef Nicky Miscia (Mimo Restaurant & Bar)

Friday, Feb. 21 | 5 p.m. | $125+/person | at Mimo at Four Seasons (100 Demonbreun St.)

Table 54 with Big Table featuring Chef Brian Morris (Hattie B’s Hot Chicken) + Chef Andy Little (Strategic Hospitality)

Monday, Feb. 24 | 6 p.m. | $250/person| at The Bridge Building (2 Victory Ave.)

Chef Vivek Surti (Tailor) + Singer, Songwriter Morgan Myles (NBC’s The Voice)

Thursday, Feb. 27 | 5:30 p.m. | $130 or $150/person | at Tailor (620 Taylor St.)

Chef Hal Holden-Bache (Lockeland Table) + Chef Frank Pullara (Culaccino + Culamar)

Thursday, Feb. 27 | 6 p.m. | $125+/person | at Lockeland Table (1520 Woodland St.)

Dine Nashville will culminate with Restaurant Week, from Monday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Restaurant Week features more than 20 restaurants with specials menus fro brunch, lunch and dinner as well as discount offerings!

Here's a look at the current list of participants!

Chief’s on Broadway

Common Ground

Deacon’s New South

Drusie and Darr

Elliston Place Soda Shop

Folk

Gray & Dudley

Jimmy Kelly’s

Lakeside Lounge

Love and Exile Bar

Loveless Cafe

Marsh House

Midtown Cafe

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

Puckett’s Nashville

TENN at Holston House

The Diner

Streetcar Taps

Sunda New Asia

White Limozeen

615chuTNey - A Very Indian Affair

