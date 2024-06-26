Watch Now
News

Actions

Enjoy the heat this Fourth of July at the annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival

Nashville hot chicken at hot chicken festival, with comeback sauce
WTVF
Nashville hot chicken at hot chicken festival, with comeback sauce
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jun 26, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you're not hanging by the pool or getting ready for fireworks, why not enjoy some hot chicken!

The annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival takes place on July 4 in East Park!

The free fun kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with the Fire Truck Parade! Following the parade, you can enjoy hot chicken from Nashville's best Hot Chicken spots, cold beer from Yazoo and of course live music!

The festival ends at 3 p.m.

You can take a look at all the details and a map of the festival here.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community