Enjoy the heat this Fourth of July at the annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you're not hanging by the pool or getting ready for fireworks, why not enjoy some hot chicken!

The annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival takes place on July 4 in East Park!

The free fun kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with the Fire Truck Parade! Following the parade, you can enjoy hot chicken from Nashville's best Hot Chicken spots, cold beer from Yazoo and of course live music!

The festival ends at 3 p.m.

You can take a look at all the details and a map of the festival here.