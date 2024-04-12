Enjoy the weather this weekend and head to the East Nashville Beer Fest!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend marks 13 years of the East Nashville Beer Fest!

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not head out and enjoy the weather and a nice cold beer!

The festival takes place at East Park (700 Woodland Street) on April 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

With more than 40 breweries to choose from and food trucks serving local favorites, what more could you ask for? Oh yeah, that's right ARTS AND CRAFTS!

While you're enjoying your brew, pizza or fries you can visit any of these amazing vendors!



Alley Pong

Blaze On Creations

Buckin’ Nuts

Camel Carwash

Candy Creations Nashville

Dog Bandada Co.

Dripbar Nashville

GH Canabis

Happy Go Henna

Jspired Art

LabCanna

Lulu Links

Luv the Paw

Music City Brew Hop

My Cluck Hut

Snacklaces

Sourdough Galore & More

Sovereign Mama

Tristi Designs

Wood + Wolfe

Tickets are still available and include access to the festival, a tasting glass and unlimited samples!