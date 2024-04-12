Enjoy the weather this weekend and head to the East Nashville Beer Fest!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend marks 13 years of the East Nashville Beer Fest!
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not head out and enjoy the weather and a nice cold beer!
The festival takes place at East Park (700 Woodland Street) on April 13 from noon to 5 p.m.
With more than 40 breweries to choose from and food trucks serving local favorites, what more could you ask for? Oh yeah, that's right ARTS AND CRAFTS!
While you're enjoying your brew, pizza or fries you can visit any of these amazing vendors!
- Alley Pong
- Blaze On Creations
- Buckin’ Nuts
- Camel Carwash
- Candy Creations Nashville
- Dog Bandada Co.
- Dripbar Nashville
- GH Canabis
- Happy Go Henna
- Jspired Art
- LabCanna
- Lulu Links
- Luv the Paw
- Music City Brew Hop
- My Cluck Hut
- Snacklaces
- Sourdough Galore & More
- Sovereign Mama
- Tristi Designs
- Wood + Wolfe
Tickets are still available and include access to the festival, a tasting glass and unlimited samples!
