Watch Now
News

Actions

Enjoy the weather this weekend and head to the East Nashville Beer Fest!

beer fest
WTVF
beer fest
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 12:35:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend marks 13 years of the East Nashville Beer Fest!

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not head out and enjoy the weather and a nice cold beer!

The festival takes place at East Park (700 Woodland Street) on April 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

With more than 40 breweries to choose from and food trucks serving local favorites, what more could you ask for? Oh yeah, that's right ARTS AND CRAFTS!

While you're enjoying your brew, pizza or fries you can visit any of these amazing vendors!

  • Alley Pong
  • Blaze On Creations
  • Buckin’ Nuts
  • Camel Carwash
  • Candy Creations Nashville
  • Dog Bandada Co.
  • Dripbar Nashville
  • GH Canabis
  • Happy Go Henna
  • Jspired Art
  • LabCanna
  • Lulu Links
  • Luv the Paw
  • Music City Brew Hop
  • My Cluck Hut
  • Snacklaces
  • Sourdough Galore & More
  • Sovereign Mama
  • Tristi Designs
  • Wood + Wolfe

Tickets are still available and include access to the festival, a tasting glass and unlimited samples!


Carrie recommends:

Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee

"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community