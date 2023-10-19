Enjoying spooky season? Check out these Halloween themed popup bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something Halloween themed to do in Nashville for a night out on the town? Check out these popup bars while they are still Halloween themed.

Oz at the Fairlane Hotel

This bar is at the top of the Fairlane Hotel in the penthouse. With Broadway's own Wicked the Musical at TPAC for the next few weeks and Halloween right around the corner, this bar is the perfect stop in Emerald City to 'greenify' your spooky experience. Cocktails are themed based on the musical, and you can snap pictures with Glinda or Elphaba on the inside before drinking with the flying monkeys on the outside deck.

Wonky Bar at the Holston House

Ever wondered what it would be like to get a golden ticket to the chocolate factory? Well, come close at the Bar TENN inside the Holston House. You can experience chocolate factory-inspired cocktails, vintage candies, florals and mushrooms and fun foods. The bar is themed to highlight the upcoming release of the 2023 Wonka movie, but it doubles as a great Halloween spot. Admission is $30 per person, and it includes live music and a complimentary chocolate Wonky Bar, which could contain a golden ticket.

Room 237

Based on the movie The Shining, this hidden bar is through the doors of a storage closet at The Overlook. Enter through the Makeready L&L entrance on Church Street and head down the stairs to find it. Be greeted by the twin dolls and enjoy themed cocktails and bar bites. Hours are Sunday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., no reservations allowed.

Cocktail Factory

Wonky isn't the only Wonka themed bar in Nashville before the new movie release. At the Cocktail Factory popup in Dream Nashville on 4th Avenue, try themed cocktails like the Oompa Loompa and Wonky Vision. Eat Violet's blueberry pie and Wonky bars. Open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Saturday Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Apotheca at Sidebar

Potions, elixirs, enchanted decorations and flickering candlelight are all a part of this "journey back to the mysterious world of the 17th-century apothecaries." This Halloween pop-up is inside the cocktail bar called Sidebar. Regular entry is $12 dollars, and a ticket gets you a complimentary spooky shooter and sticker and entry for the evening. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

