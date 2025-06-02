Ensure your safety at CMA Fest by downloading these apps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Emergency Communications will be on the ground throughout CMA Fest making sure the public is safe and get help when needed.

They want to remind the public that if you see something that seems out of place or strange to say something and report it right away. When it comes to making sure you and your friends are safe at the festival, they encourage people to download the free what3words app before heading downtown.

This app breaks the map into small squares and gives each one a unique three-word location. You can watch this quick video explaining how it works here.

You're also advised to download the free CMA Connect app to get maps, schedules, updates and important alerts in real time.

