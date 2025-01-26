Watch Now
Enter the world of adventure and imagination at TPAC's Family Day

Screenshot 2025-01-21 at 11.13.44 AM.png
TPAC
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a family-friendly event for all to enjoy? TPAC's Family Day takes place on February 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. where you can step into the world of imagination as you enter Neverland!

Kids can enjoy sensory-friendly activities, sweet treats and live performances inspired by Peter Pan.

Each ticket includes access to all activities, performances and refreshments! All activities will take place in TPAC's Jackson Hall and Polk Theater.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
