Watch
News

Actions

Enthusiasts from across the country gather in Lebanon for 'Natural Fiber Extravaganza'

items.[0].image.alt
Olivia Michael
As part of the "Natural Fiber Extravaganza", visitors had the opportunity to take selfies with live alpacas.
Alpaca Owners Association hosts three-day event in Lebanon
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 22:41:50-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — You could find all things Alpaca in Lebanon for the annual "Natural Fiber Extravaganza". The festival, hosted by the Alpaca Owners Association, gathered enthusiasts from across the country.

About 20 vendors at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center displayed clothing, tools of the trade, and other items made from natural fiber.

The event included workshops, a fashion show, and contests with more than 500 fleeces entered.

It was an opportunity for attendees of all ages to learn hands-on about the many types of natural fiber.

"It both keeps you warm, but it's not like wool where it traps the heat in, so it's a really universal product," said President of the Alapaca Owners Association, Jennifer Hack.

The event will continue Sunday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now