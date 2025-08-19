Environmental group plans lawsuit over sewage leaking into Tennessee lake

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southern Environmental Law Center is taking legal action against the owners and operators of a troubled sewer system in Wilson County that's leaking sewage into Old Hickory Lake.

For years, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has been looking into issues with rural sewer systems failing to meet state standards.

Now, environmental advocates are stepping in to address one of the most problematic systems—sewage.

The Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County owns the Ridgewater drip dispersal treatment facility, while a company called Adenus operates it.

According to the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), the system is releasing untreated sewage into residents' yards and nearby waterways, including Old Hickory Lake.

"What is in that water is something that community really shouldn't have to deal with," Stephanie Biggs an attorney with the SELC said.

Chad Lawicki, who fishes at Old Hickory Lake, recently caught a 10-pound catfish but threw it back because of concerns about water quality.

"Obviously it's not the cleanest and it's very musty around this time of year," Lawicki said.

"I was tempted but then again it's not something you wanna do. I don't wanna feed them something that's nasty, you know?" he added pointing towards his dogs.

The SELC says the Ridgewater facility, which is supposed to serve a rural subdivision, is overloaded.

According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), these kinds of systems require lots of land and soil so treated sewage can be filtered and dripped through underground pipes back into the groundwater.

"Tennessee deserves to have the confidence that the wastewater from their community is being properly treated and disposed of and handled properly. That should be the bare minimum," Biggs said.

The problem affects not just wildlife but also recreational users of the lake.

"There are tons of kids who swim out here, families who wanna enjoy themselves. I don't think anyone likes the idea of swimming in feces," Lawicki said.

After his fishing trip, Lawicki had one priority at the top of his mind.

"I'm gonna go home and shower really good," he said.

Both the Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County and Adenus have 60 days to respond to the lawsuit under the Clean Water Act.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to both organizations for comment and will provide updates when they respond.

