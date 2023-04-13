Eric Church among four to be inducted into Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will soon be three new stars on the Music City Walk of Fame: Eric Church, Joe & Linda Chambers, and Butch Spyridon on May 4.

Eric Church a seven-time Academy of County Music (ACM) Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, & multi-platinum country star.

Joe and Linda are the co-founders of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Joe Chambers passed away September 2022 and will inducted as a posthumously. Linda will continue as the Co-Founder and CEO of Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Butch Spyridon severed as the head of the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp. and after 32 years will be retiring and enter the Walk of Fame.

These three inductees will mark the 98, 99, and 100th stars to be added to the Walk of Fame.