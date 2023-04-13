Watch Now
News

Actions

Eric Church among four to be inducted into Music City Walk of Fame

Eric Church
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Eric Church Performs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Eric Church
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 15:40:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will soon be three new stars on the Music City Walk of Fame: Eric Church, Joe & Linda Chambers, and Butch Spyridon on May 4.

Eric Church a seven-time Academy of County Music (ACM) Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, & multi-platinum country star.

Joe and Linda are the co-founders of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Joe Chambers passed away September 2022 and will inducted as a posthumously. Linda will continue as the Co-Founder and CEO of Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Butch Spyridon severed as the head of the Nashville Convention & Visitor Corp. and after 32 years will be retiring and enter the Walk of Fame.

These three inductees will mark the 98, 99, and 100th stars to be added to the Walk of Fame.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap