Eric Munchel, Lisa Eisenhart indicted on charges connected to US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury indicted Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart indicted on several charges connected to US Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

An indictment filed in the Washington D.C. U.S. District Court shows both were indicted on the following eight charges:

Conspiracy to commit obstruction

Obstructing of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon (Taser)

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon (Taser)

Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings (Taser)

Entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Documents say Munchel and his mother traveled to Washington, D.C. from Nashville to participate in the peaceful "Stop the Steal" rally held by former President Donald Trump. A witness testified to that saying Eric and his mother had driven to D.C., because they were upset about the outcome of the 2020 election. They returned home after the rally at D.C.

Following the rally, protesters grew violent as they marched to the Capitol grounds and stormed the Capitol building, interrupting Congress during a joint session to certify the vote count of the Electoral College. Five people died in the riots, including a Capitol police officer.