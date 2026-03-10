Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erika Kirk appointed to US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors by President Trump

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk at the conclusion of a memorial for her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in Glendale, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Erika Kirk has been appointed to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors by President Donald Trump.

The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of conservative group Turning Point USA, is set to fill the vacant seat.

The Board of Visitors members and their duties can be found here.

