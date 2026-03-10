Erika Kirk appointed to US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors by President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Erika Kirk has been appointed to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors by President Donald Trump.
The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of conservative group Turning Point USA, is set to fill the vacant seat.
The Board of Visitors members and their duties can be found here.
