Erin police officer shot during traffic stop

ERIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a huge law enforcement presence in Erin, where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop Monday night.

According to Houston County Sheriff's Office, the officer initiated the traffic stop in the area of Highway 149 and Substation Loop at about 9:00 p.m Monday.

It's unclear what transpired, but investigators said the officer was shot and injured.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the officer's injuries are not immediately known.

Highway 149 is blocked in many areas around Substation Loop as law enforcement has set up a perimeter for their search for the gunman, who ran from the scene.

There isn't much of a description of the suspect, with the sheriff's office only saying he is a Black man who was wearing a white shirt and a blue baseball cap at the time of the gunfire.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the search area and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.