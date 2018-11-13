Ernst & Young tech hub will bring 600 jobs to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Ernst & Young is establishing a tech hub in Nashville, which will bring hundreds of jobs to the city over the next few years.

Officials announced Tuesday that the global professional services firm will invest more than $20 million to establish a facility to deliver tax managed services for clients and tax technology operations.

The company is expanding its presence in Nashville with the opening of the new EY Exceptional Delivery Growth Engine (EDGE) Center, which will include software development, design and testing, as well as professionals delivering technology enabled tax managed services for clients.

EY expects to create more than 600 jobs over the next five years.

“EY’s decision to create hundreds of technology and service delivery jobs in Nashville affirms our ongoing efforts to bring high quality jobs to Tennessee,” Governor Bill Haslam said. “Tennessee’s pro-growth policies continue to attract leading international businesses to our state. I’d like to thank EY for making this major investment in Middle Tennessee and bringing us one step closer to making Tennessee the top state in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

EY officials said they looked at 18 different cities during their search. They decided on Nashville because of the city’s access to an educated workforce, large number of students with business and technology skills, and its ability to attract and retain talent.

The firm will open its new location at 222 2nd Avenue South in January 2019, relocating from 150 4th Avenue North.

The firm is hiring at all levels.