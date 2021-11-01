ESPN: Titans’ Derrick Henry undergoing MRI after ‘potentially season-ending foot injury’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a “potentially season-ending foot injury” against the Colts on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.

Citing sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Henry is undergoing an MRI today to “determine the full extent of the damage.”

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The Titans beat the Colts 34-31 in Indianapolis after Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Everyone holding their breath on Derrick Henry this morning. Incredible - and possibly really unfortunate - that he finished the game. #Titans @NC5 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) November 1, 2021

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.