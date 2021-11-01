Watch
ESPN: Titans’ Derrick Henry undergoing MRI after ‘potentially season-ending foot injury’

Darron Cummings/AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a “potentially season-ending foot injury” against the Colts on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.

Citing sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Henry is undergoing an MRI today to “determine the full extent of the damage.”

The Titans beat the Colts 34-31 in Indianapolis after Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
