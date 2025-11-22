Ethos Market brings social enterprise businesses to West Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-day market highlighting businesses that transform communities for the better opens Saturday in West Nashville.

The Ethos Market runs Saturday and Sunday, November 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thistle Farms Center for Contemplative Justice at 5201 Alabama Ave. The free event features small businesses that use ethically sourced materials to create products supporting social initiatives like fighting human trafficking and homelessness while providing employment opportunities.

The social enterprise market showcases businesses that go beyond profit to create positive community impact. These vendors focus on ethical sourcing and production methods that support various social causes throughout Nashville's ecosystem.

The event will also feature live music from Belmont University students throughout both days.

The Thistle Farms Center for Contemplative Justice serves as the host location for this community-focused marketplace that aims to connect consumers with businesses making a difference in Nashville.

Attendees can browse vendor booths, learn about social initiatives, and support local businesses committed to ethical practices and community transformation.

The market provides an opportunity for Nashville residents to discover how their purchasing decisions can support broader social causes while shopping for locally-made products.

