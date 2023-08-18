Evacuation ordered for residents near Hickman County gas plant due to explosion

NUNNELLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency officials are warning residents to evacuate if they live within a one-mile radius of the gas plant at the Kinder Morgan plant at 2775 Highway 48 N. due a gas plant explosion.

Kinder Morgan said at around 8:20 a.m. they had an explosion and fire at one of their compressor buildings as a result of an equipment failure

The fire has been extinguished and Highway 48 has been closed from Nunnelly to SR 100 as crews respond to the scene.

There were no reported injuries from this event and all personnel have been evacuated and accounted for.

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency @TennesseeEMA, Nashville Fire Department is deploying Station 13 HAZMAT crews to Nunnelly, Tennessee to assist with a ongoing gas and fire incident. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 18, 2023

This is a breaking news situation, we have limited information at this time and will update as more info comes in.