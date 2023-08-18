Watch Now
Evacuation ordered for residents near Hickman County gas plant due to explosion

Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:56:09-04

NUNNELLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency officials are warning residents to evacuate if they live within a one-mile radius of the gas plant at the Kinder Morgan plant at 2775 Highway 48 N. due a gas plant explosion.

Kinder Morgan said at around 8:20 a.m. they had an explosion and fire at one of their compressor buildings as a result of an equipment failure

The fire has been extinguished and Highway 48 has been closed from Nunnelly to SR 100 as crews respond to the scene.

There were no reported injuries from this event and all personnel have been evacuated and accounted for.

This is a breaking news situation, we have limited information at this time and will update as more info comes in.

