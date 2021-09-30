Evelyn Boswell case: Mother’s murder trial set for September 2022

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trial date has been set for the East Tennessee mother charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old daughter.

Megan Boswell appeared in a Sullivan County courtroom on Thursday, where her trial date was set for Sept. 26, 2022. Jury selection is expected to begin the week of Sept. 19.

The court also discussed the possibility of a change of venire, which would bring in a jury from another county.

A Sullivan County Grand Jury returned a 19-count indictment against Boswell in August, charging her with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious or unusual circumstances.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Megan Boswell

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for her daughter, Evelyn, in February 2020. However, authorities say the toddler hadn't been seen since December 2019. Her remains were found in March of 2020.