Evelyn Boswell's Law takes effect Thursday; requires parents to report missing child within 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee law taking effect this week will require parents to report their child's disappearance within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. It applies to children 12 years or younger.

The law is named in honor of Evelyn Boswell, the Sullivan County toddler who was reported missing in February – even though she hadn’t been seen since December.

Lawmakers say Evelyn Boswell's Law was designed to help other children, and parents who do not report children missing to law enforcement within 24 hours could face Class A misdemeanor charges. The law will take effect on Thursday, July 1.

In Boswell's case, her mother is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, after the child’s body was eventually found on a family member’s property.