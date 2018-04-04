NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State Parks officials plan to honor the Tennesseans who served and died during World War I with a free weekend-long event at Bicentennial Mall. The event will mark the war's 100th anniversary.
"Tennessee was very much involved in the war with 100,000 troops who served," said park manager Jerry Wooten. "As a result, there was 10,000 casualties and almost 4,000 killed on the field."
The public is invited to watch reenactments, experience mock trenches, and see WWI-era planes April 6 - 8. The event is called Fighting for Democracy: Tennessee’s Great War Experiences at Home and Abroad.
Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A vintage baseball game will happen Sunday at 1 p.m.