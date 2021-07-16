Events planned today and Saturday to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Nashville officials will celebrate and remember civil rights icon John Lewis during multiple events on Friday and Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for February but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here's a schedule of events for the next two days:

Marker unveiling: Friday at 10 a.m. at 611 Commerce Street ( site of former Greyhound bus station)

Memorial service: Friday at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church – Capitol Hill 635 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Unveiling ceremony and march: Saturday at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rep. John Lewis Way

Celebration of life: Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ryman Auditorium and 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North

Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way. Councilwoman Zulfat Suara submitted the request last year, focusing on Lewis' work to desegregate Nashville's lunch counters before becoming a long-serving congressman in Georgia.

Click here for more information.