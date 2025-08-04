Ever thought about being a foster parent? This org is hosting info sessions throughout August in our region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Villages, a children's mental and behavior health organization, is hosting info sessions throughout August for anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.

The org offers educational and financial resources before and during the fostering process to ensure each home is given what's needed to provide a stable living environment.

The preliminary training is a free one-hour virtual session that will cover the following:

Discover the qualifications and expectations of foster parents.

Learn more about the training process to become foster parents.

Understand the ongoing support Youth Villages provides.

Ask questions and meet other families exploring the journey of fostering.

Here's are the time slots available for this month:

August virtual information sessions:

Aug. 9 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]

Aug. 12 – 6 p.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]

Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]

Aug. 25 – 6 p.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]

Register on the Youth Villages website [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] or call 1-888-MY-YV-KID.