Ever thought about being a foster parent? This org is hosting info sessions throughout August in our region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Villages, a children's mental and behavior health organization, is hosting info sessions throughout August for anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.

The org offers educational and financial resources before and during the fostering process to ensure each home is given what's needed to provide a stable living environment.

The preliminary training is a free one-hour virtual session that will cover the following:

  • Discover the qualifications and expectations of foster parents.
  • Learn more about the training process to become foster parents.
  • Understand the ongoing support Youth Villages provides.
  • Ask questions and meet other families exploring the journey of fostering.

Here's are the time slots available for this month:

August virtual information sessions:

Aug. 9 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 12 – 6 p.m. CT  [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 25 – 6 p.m. CT  [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]

Register on the Youth Villages website [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] or call 1-888-MY-YV-KID.

