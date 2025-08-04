Ever thought about being a foster parent? This org is hosting info sessions throughout August in our region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Villages, a children's mental and behavior health organization, is hosting info sessions throughout August for anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.
The org offers educational and financial resources before and during the fostering process to ensure each home is given what's needed to provide a stable living environment.
The preliminary training is a free one-hour virtual session that will cover the following:
- Discover the qualifications and expectations of foster parents.
- Learn more about the training process to become foster parents.
- Understand the ongoing support Youth Villages provides.
- Ask questions and meet other families exploring the journey of fostering.
Here's are the time slots available for this month:
August virtual information sessions:
Aug. 9 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 12 – 6 p.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Aug. 25 – 6 p.m. CT [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]
Register on the Youth Villages website [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] or call 1-888-MY-YV-KID.
