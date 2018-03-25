Everett Kinstler's Portraits On Display

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - American icons have been honored through an exhibition of one artist's work over six decades.

Everett Kinstler is the man behind the art, and he was also honored Friday night at Vanderbilt University.

He's painted eight of the last nine presidents, as well as celebrities like Katharine Hepburn, Gregory Peck, and Paul Newman.

Kinstler said it was a big deal to get all of his paintings under the same roof.

For this local exhibition, he will paint a portrait of former Titans star turned actor, Eddie George.

You can find it at Vanderbilt's Fine Arts Gallery through July 14.