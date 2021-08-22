Everly Brothers sibling, Don Everly, dies at 84

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — After decades in rock and roll and crafting a unique sound in the genre, Don Everly -- of the Everly Brothers -- died in Nashville this weekend.

He was 84.

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced his death on Sunday morning. The Hall of Fame inducted the Everly Brothers in 2001. He and his brother landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the 1980s.

“As a singer, a songwriter, and a guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history," said Kyle Young, CEO Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "His influence reverberates through songs like ‘So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad),’ ‘I Wonder If I Care as Much,’ and ‘Cathy’s Clown,’ through open tunings and rhythmic sensibilities that helped give rise to Keith Richards and many others, and through the ethereal harmonies he conjured with his brother Phil.”