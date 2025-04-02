Every 11 Seconds: Tennessee non-Profit highlights child abuse with pinwheels

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a local non-profit in Tennessee is raising awareness about this issue by planting Pinwheels for a Purpose, highlighting that every 11 seconds, a child is reported abused or neglected in the United States.

Behind every pinwheel lies the story of children needing love and support.

“Just know that when you see it, yes, they're cute, but they're representing the life of a child,” said Junior’s House Executive Director Crystal Guess.

The 60 pinwheels planted outside the national bank in Lincoln County symbolize the children Junior’s House served in Lincoln, Marshall, Bedford, and Moore Counties last year.

“We did over 600 cases of child abuse referrals,” explained Guess.

The non-profit helps families like Cherry Bates, who face unimaginable challenges.

“Junior's House has a special place in my heart and my family's heart,” explained Bates.

Cherry’s daughter was abused by her father when she was just nine years old.

“It was amazing having someone to help her understand that nothing was her fault and that this was to help her out,” added Bates.

The staff at Junior’s House has become like family to her.

“There are people out there willing to help you and help your kid; all you have to do is ask for the help,” explained Bates.

The non-profit opened its doors in 2003 after a local six-year-old boy named Junior was beaten to death by his father. In his memory, they have helped hundreds of children and families.

“We’re going to stay with that family throughout the process to make sure that they have their needs met,” added Guess. “And all of our services are free.”

According to the latest Kids Count data, there were 67,457 reported cases of child abuse and neglect in Tennessee.

“When we're giving statistics, there's a real child behind those statistics,” explained Guess. “There's, you know, the two-year-old that we saw who is having nightmares because he was beaten so severely. There are multiple kids that we see who have been sexually abused by someone that they know most frequently.”

Look for signs such as changes in behavior, unusual fears, nightmares, a sudden loss of interest in school, or unexplained injuries.

“There are a lot of different signs,” said 17th Judicial District Assistant Attorney Amber Sandoval. “It's not always just physical abuse.”

They encourage you to ensure children get the help they need.

“It's connected to having future mental health issues, physical health issues, and alcohol and drug issues,” explained Guess. “It's something that will affect them their whole life if there's not intervention when this happens.”

When you see a pinwheel this month, remember the children they represent.

You can call the child abuse hotline to report child abuse or neglect. That number is 877-237-0004 or visit Tennessee's Department of Children’s Services website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com