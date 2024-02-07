'Everybody needs some sunshine': Music Medics bring joy, barbershop music

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's one music act in town that selects their gigs based on where they can do the most good. An obstacle came in their way in recent years, but today they're back in action.

One afternoon, NewsChannel 5 stopped by one of the places where this music group was set to perform.

There are some jobs that just require people with a calling. At a class held at the Brentwood Family YMCA, Tracey Jernigan has one of those jobs.

"It's the best thing," she smiled. "It fills my cup every day. Full Circle is a program specifically for people with intellectual disabilities."

It teaches self sufficiency and activities for people who have aged out of school. One day, Full Circle had some visitors.

"Are we ready? Let's march," one man said in a crowd of men wearing hospital scrubs. They walked into the room at Full Circle.

"Hello everybody! Hey!"

The group was called the Nashville Music Medics. They performed a series of barbershop songs to the class.

"No, not a single one of us is a doctor," said Music Medic Wayne Jackson. "We're all just regular guys. Most of us are retired. We've got plenty of former military guys, insurance salesman, civil engineers."

Wayne said this is one of 35 Music Medics groups across the country, all coming from the Barbershop Harmony Society. They sing to children's hospitals, to people in assisted living and memory care, to people in hospice care.

"It is probably the most meaningful singing that I have done in my singing career," Wayne said.

On this day, the Music Medics were singing at the YMCA for Full Circle and the Active Older Adults group.

The Music Medics have been on a journey these last few years. In 2020, the pandemic meant they couldn't go into places like hospitals.

"That stretch of time went from March 2020 until July 2022, approximately two-and-a-half years," said Wayne.

That didn't mean the work was over. They recorded videos for the patients. Today, it feels good to be back performing in person to audiences. After all, people around Full Circle understand a calling.

"They do give back, you could just see their hearts," Tracey smiled. "Everybody needs some sunshine in their life."

"To be able to be blessed by bringing a minute of comfort, a moment of peace, a moment of joy, it's very, very meaningful," said Wayne. "We're able to connect through music."