'Everyone here's helping!' National effort builds beds for children in need

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some children don't even have a place to sleep at night. With that in mind, a national effort Friday got to work. For some, it was a chance to teach a younger generation the importance of thinking of others.

In College Grove, a crew was working hard, drilling nails and sanding boards.

In the middle of it was the dude in the Sonic the Hedgehog kicks. He finished sanding one board and grabbed another.

Dylan, 10, was ready for whatever job he was given. You can watch him work hard in the player above.

Dad Paul Phillips is director of sales at The Foundation Specialists. Their work is usually repairing homes — doing foundations, crawl spaces, and concrete. Friday was something special. The Foundation Specialists crew in College Grove was building 20 beds.

"Bedlessness is a problem," said Kevin Loveday with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit. "We build beds at builds like we're doing today for kids who don't have a bed, ages 3 to 17. Later, we'll deliver those beds with brand new mattress, brand new pillow to a needy family in this area."

It was a nationwide build day for dealers with the Supportworks company. That includes this location in College Grove.

Paul knew his son would be up for helping.

"Yes, sir, he's a really hard worker," Paul said. "It's good for kids to be part of that. I think it's important my son see how community events like this have big impacts."

"He's outworking all of us!" laughed a worker, looking at Dylan.

"The people who will have beds from this will sleep comfortably," Dylan said. "Everyone here's helping!"