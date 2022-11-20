"Everything feels different these days:" local musician weighs in on Exit/In ownership change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It holds a special place in Nashville history and many who performed there have gone on to make music history.

"You know it's always had kind of a different beat than the rest of the city," said musician Lilly Hiatt, "and when I was younger, just like getting started here, this is where me and my friends hungout a lot in this neighborhood."

The Exit/In has hosted some of music's greatest performers, but it was local artists who took the stage most nights.

Among those artists were Hiatt. "I've seen punk shows, I've seen soul shows, I've seen my friends play," she said.

Her roots at the venue run deep.

"I know that my dad played here a lot in the 70's and I know my mom came here to hangout," she said.

Hiatt will be among the final performers to take the stage at Exit/In as we now know it.

"Everything feels different these days, you know, and I've noticed I'm savoring everything a lot more and I feel that's kind of a collective understanding," she said.

The last performance at Exit/In is just a few days away before new ownership takes over the business. Development firm AJ Capital purchased the property last year. The current owners' lease ends at the end of the year.

Although Hiatt worries about the future of the venue, she believes the music will keep playing. "I remain hopeful because I think that is how I have to be," she said.

There is a historic overlay on the building, but specifics on what will happen to the site are still unknown.