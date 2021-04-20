Watch
Ex-Jack Daniel's distiller to make new whiskey in Tennessee

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE – In this May 20, 2009, file photo, Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., drills a hole in a barrel of whiskey in one of the aging houses at the distillery. The former top distiller at Jack Daniel's announced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that he and several partners are setting up shop for a new whiskey distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Jeff Arnett
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:45:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former top distiller at Jack Daniel’s is opening a new distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and several partners on Tuesday announced the plan to open Company Distilling in Tennessee. Later this year, they will open a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant in Townsend.

A 20,000-square-foot main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, closer to Nashville, will follow next year. The distillery will make straight bourbon whiskey finished with maple wood.

Arnett left Jack Daniel's late last year after a nearly 20-year stint with the powerhouse whiskey maker.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
