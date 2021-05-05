Ex-Winchester officer charged with rape, sexual battery

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former Winchester police officer has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual battery.

The TBI said agents were requested to investigate Tristan Delacruz on sexual assault allegations from March 2020. Investigators said he's responsible for "multiple incidents of sexual assault."

Following the investigation, the Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln County. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail and booked on a $1 million bond.