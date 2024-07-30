Excitement builds as Metro Nashville prepares for new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the new school year approaches, excitement is being felt among many Metro Nashville parents and students. With just a week left before classes begin, teachers and staff are diligently preparing classrooms to welcome students.

We visited a school to see the setup happen, catch a glimpse in the player above.

Among those eagerly anticipating the first day is Mrs. Shelley Drummond, who is starting her first year at Head Magnet School and her first year with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

“This is my first year in head magnet and first with Metro, 12 teaching and I'm just excited to meet the families and the kids and all my new colleagues and peers,” Drummond said.

Teachers at Head Magnet School are finalizing preparations to ensure a smooth start for students.

Adam Knight is entering his 17th year of teaching.

“We’re excited about the start of the year. We're excited to bring them in, to help them grow, to move on in whatever they choose to do,” Knight said.

He says the students are the reason he continues to teach.

In the days leading up to the new academic year, teachers and staff are busy assembling desks, mastering new technology, gathering last-minute supplies, and decorating their classrooms.

Principal Kenyae Reese highlighted the extensive preparations.

“We are so excited. We have been preparing literally since May for this very moment,” Reese said.

This period also provides an opportunity for parents to visit the school, collect their child's schedule, and tour the building.

Dr. Reese noted that the school is fully staffed, attributing this success to recent teacher pay raises.

“When you're able to match the salaries with the skills of the professionals that you have, it's really important and MNPS and the city, they get it and so it really does make a difference in driving the talent to your building,” she said.

With a dedicated team and thorough preparations, the staff at Head Magnet School are confident that this will be an exceptional school year.

Metro Nashville students in grades one through twelve are set to return to school on August 6th, ready to embark on a new academic journey.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).