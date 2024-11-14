Excitement builds for new organic grocery store in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grass grows tall at the lot on North Mt. Juliet Road, around it shops and apartments are going up.

Sprouts are going up in many places, but here people are excited for a new option to shop.

Justin Beasley is the communications director with the city of Mt. Juliet, he said this is another sign Mt. Juliet is growing.

"We call this a Superbowl when Sprouts comes," said Beasley.

The land's owners wanted to bring the first organic grocery store to Mt Juliet.

Chris Robinson owns the land and he is ready to start picking up groceries there.

"My family in particular has been looking for an organic grocery store we drive out of Mt. Juliet just to shop for the last 20 years," said Robinson.

The market will feed the people who buy groceries there, but it nourishes the area in other ways by sourcing food from local farmers.

"There is a farm just outside of Nashville that they source things from they source all of the fresh meats and produce here in the area when they can," said land owner, Bill Robinson.

While the food is still fresh and it does not sell, the store donates it to local organizations for people in need of healthy and hot meals.

The Sprouts is expected to open in late 2025.

