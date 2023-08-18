Excitement mounts as Nashville businesses prepare to host soccer fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as soccer fans across the nation eagerly await the match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami in the much-anticipated Leagues Cup final on Saturday.

Adding to the mania, legendary soccer player Lionel Messi will grace the pitch, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already monumental event.

As the clock ticks down to the kickoff, the atmosphere is intense, even in the calm surroundings of Dicey's Tavern. It's nestled within the heart of Wedgewood Houston, not far from the stadium itself.

Assistant manager Jarod Stressel predicts that the tavern will be busy with patrons on match day.

"Being right by the stadium, you know, it's a big deal for us. We're the place to be during soccer games. People come down before and after," Stressel said.

Despite opening its doors just last year, Dicey's Tavern has quickly established itself as a prime destination for soccer enthusiasts to gather, indulge in good food and share in the excitement of the sport.

The Leagues Cup final marks a milestone in Nashville SC's journey, and Stressel acknowledges that this particular match will attract a broader spectrum of soccer fans.

"A lot is going on right here now. So much is being developed, so much has already been developed. There is a real estate as a community, especially with all the neighborhood, you know, the neighborhoods and apartment complexes, everything here," he explained.

While the local support for Nashville SC is undeniable, the presence of Messi on the opposing team adds more unique appeal.

For those unable to secure tickets to witness the action live, Dicey's Tavern will have the match on its TVs.