Exclusive: Man accused of killing four people, abandoning infant in west Tennessee speaks publicly

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing four people and abandoning an infant in west Tennessee is speaking publicly for the first time.

Austin Drummond was arrested earlier this month in Jackson, Tennessee, about 75 miles from Lake County, where the murders occurred.

Authorities discovered four members of the same family murdered in Lake County on July 29: Adriana Williams, James Matthew Wilson, Cortney Rose and teenager Braydon Williams.

That same day, an infant related to the victims was found abandoned but safe in a car seat in a stranger's front yard in Dyer County.

According to investigators, Drummond knew the victims – he was dating Rose's sister.

He was on the run for nearly a week, making national news and terrorizing communities in northwest Tennessee.

Drummond spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres where he stated he was working as a confidential informant after being approached by prosecutors.

He claims to have assisted authorities including the FBI — under cover — to help in their crackdown on drug smuggling into jails and prisons helping to arresting dealers, crooked cops and gang member leadership.

Drummond confirms he became a member of the Vice Lords gang during a prior stint behind bars. In recent weeks before the murders he was notified that his cover was blown. The,n when the four people were murdered he ran.

Drummond admits he did the wrong thing by running, but said he was scared.

He says he is innocent and had no reason to kill the four individuals — all of whom he considered to be family. But Drummond does say — without explanation — he was somehow directly involved in the killings.

Drummond was asked what he knows about how they were killed and the role the baby that was found left in a car seat alive in Dyer County played.

At this point, he is not ready to answer those questions.

Now not long after hearing from Drummond, NC5's Nick Beres contacted Lake County District Attorney Danny Goodman, Jr. He was already well aware of the conversation with Drummond.

All jailhouse phone calls are recorded and this one is now already part of the criminal case file.

General Goodman could not comment specifically yet on what Drummond said, but he did say there’s no doubt in his mind Drummond killed the four and there was a clear motive.

We may soon learn much more at a preliminary hearing on the case in early September. Drummond's attorney has been contacted, but we have not heard back yet at the time of publication.

