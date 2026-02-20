Exclusive: Man detained by ICE in Nashville, despite having a legal work permit, spoke to us from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man with legal work authorization was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Tuesday morning while driving to his job, according to his partner and videos from witnesses.

Juan Martin Espindola Ramirez was stopped by ICE agents on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville when his partner, U.S. citizen Juana Bautista, was on the phone with him.

"I heard him, he's like, here's my driver's license. And the officer was like, no, that's not going to cut it. So, he got his work permit out of his wallet, and he showed it to him, and I heard the officer say, 'That ain't s—t,'" Bautista said.

Videos from witnesses show agents breaking Espindola's vehicle windows before he began running from the scene.

Espindola's virtual interview from jail

Speaking from Putnam County jail, Espindola told NewsChannel 5 that he ran out of fear.

"They broke the windows of my work van and started hitting me," Espindola said.

Espindola said he came to the US 10 years ago, when he was 17. A year later, he said someone tried to kill him — a crime that eventually got him a U visa, which is set aside for victims who help police prosecute criminals.

"I've never committed a crime, never, and yet here I am," Espindola said.

After three years with the U visa, he qualified to apply for a green card. With help from lawyers at Ozment Law, Espindola obtained a work permit and Social Security card around three years ago. He says he was told his green card could arrive anytime this year.

"Everybody says you're supposed to be here the legal way we are doing it, the legal way. It doesn't matter. They don't care. They don't respect it," Bautista said.

During and after the arrest, Espindola and Bautista said agents mocked him for being Guatemalan — even though he's actually from Mexico — and made jokes at his expense.

"They shouldn't have to do that. It doesn't matter if they do understand English or not, like they shouldn't be treating him like they're nothing," Bautista said.

Building a life together

The couple has been together since 2019 but is not yet legally married. Just two weeks ago, they welcomed a baby boy, named Juan, after his father.

"He's a family man. He works hard, he's always dedicated himself to us," Bautista said. "He's not a criminal. He was here legally. He's on a work visa. He has a social (security) he had his real ID... and not anybody can just get a Real ID, like, I don't see a reason that they took him."

Public court records show Espindola has no criminal record in Davidson County. His employer, where Espindola has worked as a plumber for five years, said he's "the kind of person this country claims to want: hardworking, responsible, and family-oriented."

A lawyer at Ozment Law said they couldn't give specific information about any particular client but said "We had a number of consultations in which similar facts have been true, we are concerned that warrant-less arrests without probable cause are increasing and the fact that immigrants hold a valid work permit is not taken into consideration."

ICE has not responded to requests for comment regarding this specific arrest.

On Tuesday, an ICE supervisor said over the phone they are only making targeted arrests for those in the country illegally and have committed serious crimes in Middle Tennessee and around the country.

Click here, to donate to the GoFundMe started by Bautista's sister for legal expenses.

Espindola's quotes have been translated by bilingual reporter Patsy Montesinos.

