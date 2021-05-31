Exit/In hosts 'All Star Benefit' concert in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music lovers came together for yet another attempt to preserve a longtime Nashville music venue. Exit/In owner Chris Cobb hosted a concert at East Park.

The Exit/In has been independently owned and operated for 50 years, but in February the property was sold to AJ Capital.

Tickets for Sunday's event cost $25. Proceeds went towards a bid to purchase back the Exit/In's building.

To date, about $275,000 have been raised with a goal of reaching $500,000.

"Our music culture is obviously extremely important to Music City and we've got to protect our music culture against corporatization so that it can continue to serve the people who actually make that culture here in Nashville," said Cobb.

About 20 to 30 musicians performed, and local vendors were also on hand selling merchandise, food and beverages.