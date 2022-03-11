Exit, lane closed on Interstate 40 in Wilson County after bridge damaged

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a truck grazed a bridge over Interstate 40 in Wilson County, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials anticipate the fix will take months.

The incident happened on I-40 eastbound at exit 239 on Thursday night when the truck couldn't go under the bridge without hitting it.

Eastbound traffic has a right lane blocked, with westbound traffic experiencing no delays. The exit ramp for Watertown-Lebanon will also remain closed until the bridge is fixed.

"We’re working to secure an emergency contract and identify what repairs will need to be made," TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said. "In the meantime, the right lane and ramp of exit 239B for Lebanon-Watertown could be closed for a couple of months."