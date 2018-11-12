Exotic bird shelter migrates to new Hermitage home

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) - The Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee has flown to a new home in Hermitage, giving the dozens of birds a little more room to spread their wings.

The new, building was built from the ground up on Old Lebanon Dirt Road and cost more than $100,000 to put together. The facility will be home to the at least 40 exotic birds the Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee takes care of. The group is a rescue organization for exotic birds, like parrots, cockatoos and parakeets.

"People know of dog and cat rescues, but when they hear a parrot rescue they're like, 'we've never heard of a parrot rescue,'" Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee Executive Director Kim Hannah said.

Before the new building, the 40 birds lived in Hannah's living room.

"All these birds were in my house," she said with a laugh.

The new facility has several aviaries, plenty of toys and even hand-painted murals. The group still plans to build outside aviaries attached to the building.

