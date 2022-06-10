Extreme heat expected heading into next week, how to stay safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With extreme heat expected this weekend in Metro Nashville and Davidson County, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging you to stay safe.

The National Weather Service is forecasting extreme heat in the area for much of the weekend, into next week. Extreme Heat is when there's a period of high heat and humidity, with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

According to NWS, afternoon heat index values will climb up to as high as 105 degrees for locations west of the Cumberland Plateau Region Monday through Wednesday afternoons.

Here's a look at how to notice between the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Nashville Office of Emergency Management

Here are some tips from officials on how you can staying safe in this weather:

For Children:

Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute or if the car is running.

Keep your car locked when you are not in it, so kids don't gain access

Create reminders by putting something in the back seat next to your child, such as a briefcase, purse, cell phone or your left shoe

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911

Set a calendar reminder on your electronic device to make sure you dropped your child off at daycare; develop a plan so you will be alerted if your child is late or a no-show

For Older Adults:

People aged 65 years or older do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Older adults should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department, or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area like city community centers, libraries and other public buildings.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s extremely hot outside.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

For Pets:

You should also pay close attention to your pets during the hot and humid days ahead.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, you should know: