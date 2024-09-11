Experience Japanese art, tea, and culture at Cheekwood's Japanese Moon Viewing Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the tenth year of a special celebration of Japanese culture at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.

Held Sunday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Otsukimi — the Japanese Moon Viewing Festival — is Cheekwood's annual celebration of Japanese art, gardens and culture. It happens near the date of the Harvest Moon in partnership with the Consulate-General of Japan and Japan American Society of Tennessee.

Tea ceremony

5:00, 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. on the Arboretum Lawn — experience the preparation, presentation and taste of green tea. You get to watch the tea master prepare it and then sample the final product. After 7:00 p.m., there will be a kendama demonstration with a wodden skill toy from Japan played around the world.

Music

Nashville Taiko, 5:30 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — For the first time, this includes percussion, choreography and music. Taiko means any kind of drum in Japanese.

Choir SAKURA, 6:00 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — This group sings popular Japanese songs from movies and anime, and has been around since 2008.

Shamisen Knoxville, 7:30 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — This is a traditional three string instrument, part of Japan since the 16th century. A group from UT-Knoxville and across the community will play it.

There's lots more to do at this festival, including a haiku contest, mochi pounding, and art. If you want to purchase tickets or learn more information about the festival, just visit Cheekwood's website.