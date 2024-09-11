Experience Japanese art, tea, and culture at Cheekwood's Japanese Moon Viewing Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the tenth year of a special celebration of Japanese culture at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.
Held Sunday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Otsukimi — the Japanese Moon Viewing Festival — is Cheekwood's annual celebration of Japanese art, gardens and culture. It happens near the date of the Harvest Moon in partnership with the Consulate-General of Japan and Japan American Society of Tennessee.
Tea ceremony
5:00, 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. on the Arboretum Lawn — experience the preparation, presentation and taste of green tea. You get to watch the tea master prepare it and then sample the final product. After 7:00 p.m., there will be a kendama demonstration with a wodden skill toy from Japan played around the world.
Music
Nashville Taiko, 5:30 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — For the first time, this includes percussion, choreography and music. Taiko means any kind of drum in Japanese.
Choir SAKURA, 6:00 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — This group sings popular Japanese songs from movies and anime, and has been around since 2008.
Shamisen Knoxville, 7:30 p.m. at Arboretum Lawn — This is a traditional three string instrument, part of Japan since the 16th century. A group from UT-Knoxville and across the community will play it.
There's lots more to do at this festival, including a haiku contest, mochi pounding, and art. If you want to purchase tickets or learn more information about the festival, just visit Cheekwood's website.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Mischief, mayhem and football! What more could you want? How about a trophy named Shinny Ninny, or, err- Harvey, depending on who you ask. This story about an old rivalry renewed will have you picking sides and getting excited for college football season!
-Rebecca Schleicher